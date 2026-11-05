'Godzilla Minus Zero' continues to impress, goes even darker

"Godzilla Minus Zero" released into theaters on Nov. 3, 2026. It's sequel to 2023's "Godzilla Minus One." (Toho Studios)

You have never been as unsettled by kaiju chaos as you will while watching "Godzilla Minus Zero." Despite a little lag in the story, Toho Pictures has once again raised the bar with its more mature and sobering approach to Japan's iconic monster.

Japan is not only still recovering from WWII, it's picking up the mess that a giant monster left in its wake. We catch up with Mr. Shikishima, Noriko, and little Akiko who we know from "Godzilla Minus One." They are finally living a normal life as a family. Dr. Noda now leads an emergency response team in Japan, which mostly deals with the potential of giant monsters wreaking havoc. And one just showed up. Little is known about this monster. Luckily, it's just one and Godzilla is long gone ... or so they thought.

That's not really a spoiler. This is a Godzilla movie, after all. Heroes will have to show up. Sacrifices must be made. Buildings will, of course, be destroyed.

"Godzilla Minus Zero" is slower, and much darker than 2023's "Godzilla Minus One." That is certainly felt through its two-hour-and-15-minute runtime. Audiences are likely to rank it under its predecessor.

This movie maintains the harrowing vibes, however. As with any good Godzilla movie, the story is more about the people, their lives, set against the backdrop of a kaiju battle as one big metaphor. That approach continues here, while being a bit more disturbing. Still, there were times when I found myself wishing for a little more monster mayhem on screen.

"Minus Zero" triumphs in the end. That's partially thanks to some upgraded visual effects that really stand out on the big screen. Despite a post-WWII story that is quite distressing, "Minus Zero" is a spectacular sight.

It is also a difficult sight. This is a story of trauma, fear, loss, and a lot of other unnerving concepts that are best discussed with a therapist. You may feel the need to schedule an appointment while exiting the theater. Previous Godzilla movies have not captured the traumatic terror of war and a kaiju as this film has. While Godzilla has spent most of its franchise as a campy character stomping on toy tanks, this Godzilla is a true embodiment of terror and earns its R rating.

"Minus Zero" will leave you wanting more, eager to find out what happens next for these characters we've come to know. I predict that a "Godzilla Plus One" or a similar title will come along eventually. But with Legendary Pictures slated to release more of its own branch of the Godzilla franchise in the states, and with "Minus Zero" director Takashi Yamazaki getting pulled into other film projects, it might take a while for this universe to return to movie screens.

“Godzilla Minus Zero"

4/5 stars

Screen or stream?: Screen. Reward the good movies by buying a ticket. Also, come on, it's Godzilla. That has to be seen on a giant screen.

Rated R: Just as with the first film, this one is a bummer. Also, as it deals with Japan in the aftermath of WWII and atomic bombs, it contains some mature subject matter.