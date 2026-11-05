As Washington state faces more lawsuits, legislators look to tackle payouts

The Washington State Capitol in Olympia. ( NW News Network )

When lawmakers return to Olympia, they’ll face a thorny question that’s threatening to swamp state and local budgets: what to do about ballooning lawsuit payouts.

Many of those claims stem from children who were harmed while in foster care or under the watch of the state’s child welfare agency. It also includes cases ranging from people involved in traffic collisions to civil rights violations. In the 2026 fiscal year alone, the state paid out over $600 million in judgements, settlements and legal costs.

It’s an issue that goes way beyond dollars on a spreadsheet and gets to the heart of who should be held responsible when the public suffers harm? And how far should that responsibility go?

The mounting fiscal pressure from these payouts has become so great that the state senate passed a bill aiming to streamline cases earlier this year. The legislation was not taken up in the state house. Instead, lawmakers created a committee to look into tort lawsuits. Its findings were sent to the legislature this week.

This issue will almost surely come back when the next session starts in January. And the stakes are high – not just for the state, but for local governments.

“We need to take care of victims,” said Derek Young, Executive Director of Washington Association of Counties, which was part of the Tort Study Committee, “But we also need to take care of all of our residents for the long term.”

Young said that one of the counties he works with has over a billion dollars in claims, which is more than its entire general fund.

He argues the claims also have a chilling effect on service providers like medical workers in prisons.

“The liability costs are so extraordinary, providers just aren't willing to do that business anymore. So we're really up against a rock and a hard place here,” said Young.

The tort committee’s recommendations include reviewing past claims to understand where trouble occurs and figuring out how to prevent those harms in the future, altering what happens when multiple parties are liable, and, in some cases, limiting damages.

But, the committee report wasn’t adopted by all members.

“Tort reform looks like a reasonable way to cut costs without raising taxes or cutting programs, but our perspective is that it's the wrong lens,” said Riddhi Mukhopadhyay, Executive Director of the Sexual Violence Law Center.

The Sexual Violence Law Center provides free legal representation to survivors in Washington and had a member on the Tort Study Committee contributing to a dissenting report.

Mukhopadhyay said government agencies have an obligation to pay for past pains and that limiting liability payments may dissuade those agencies from making reforms.

“Survivors could end up essentially paying twice, first through the abuse that they experienced, and then through limits and restrictions on a process that has so far allowed for accountability,” said Mukhopadhyay.

This debate involves complicated questions of accountability and repairing harm, and it runs up against the cold hard reality of how the state spends taxpayer money.

Soundside spoke with Seattle Times investigative reporter Patrick Malone about tort liability and the state budget. You can hear the full conversation at the link above.