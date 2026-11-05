Election takeaways with ‘Soundside,’ ‘Sound Politics,’ and a whole lot of guests

Emeka Alozie, center, reacts as the crowd realizes that Democrats won control of the senate during an election night watch party for the Washington State Democratic Party on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Stoup Brewing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. (KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer )

As Washington state awaited additional ballots to be counted Wednesday afternoon, KUOW’s “Soundside” and “Sound Politics” considered initial takeaways from the midterm elections.

Among them: mixed results for the initiatives backed by the conservative Let’s Go Washington. Initiatives to repeal the state’s so-called “millionaires tax” and to rewrite the “parents bill of rights” were down in early results, but the group’s measure to ban transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports, Initiative 638 was ahead.

After this show aired, the Associated Press called the race for Initiative 638, which passed.

During Wednesday’s show, Let’s Go Washington founder Brian Heywood spoke about the initiative reaching people across party lines.

“This is something that was so, I think, ideologically common sense for anyone that has a daughter that it didn’t matter what Trump was and what his impact was,” Heywood said.

Washington State Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad said she is not willing to concede on Initiative 638 until the final results shake out.

“Washington state now has one of the worst anti-LGBT, anti-trans initiatives, truly, in the entire country,” Conrad said. “It’s so horrific that people wouldn’t allow themselves to really grasp how real this is.”

She said the party did try to emphasize the impact of this initiative to voters, but acknowledged there was more they could have done. Last month, a Democratic Party spokesperson told KUOW the partywasn’t focusing as much on I-638 as it was on other ballot measures.

Conrad said she plans to fight the measure in court and work to overturn it if it does pass.

A spokesperson for the Washington Democratic Party later clarified in a call to KUOW that the state party itself does not plan to sue, though other groups might. Past challenges, like the one that took down Let's Go Washington's natural gas initiative in court in September, have been led by progressive groups.

Meanwhile, national figures looked beyond statewide results.

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat who represents Washington’s 9th Congressional District, put the blame for Republicans’ failures squarely on the president.

“It happened because Donald Trump is just insane,” Smith said.

Despite Democrats’ big wins, enough to become the majority party in both the U.S. House and Senate, the representative said he doesn’t envision a better, more functioning government with Trump still in office.

Still, Smith anticipated resistance to removing the president from his post.

“We’ve got members who have won in some very, very conservative districts, and they’re not going to want us to focus on impeachment,” Smith said. “At least, I don’t think they are.”

Chad Minnick, a Republican strategist, was critical of Smith’s focus on the president.

“He didn’t say one thing about what [Democrats] are going to do for the country, other than ‘Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump,’” Minnick said. “To be fair… there’s a lot of fair criticism for, especially, the last two years.”

Minnick said he is interested in what comes next, when he said people can no longer cast blame on the president.

“The real question is what are the two political parties going to look like going forward into the next 10 years,” Minnick said. “Can we move past MAGA and Trump on the Republican side? And can Democrats pull out of the socialist nosedive?”