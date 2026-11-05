Seattle Public Schools tightens student access to YouTube, Minecraft, and AI

Andrew Shutes-David, Erica Shutes-David, and their son Kincade hold a sign featuring Apple Man, a character drawn by Kincade. The poster also shows an AI generated image of the same character. The family attended a rally hosted by Seattle Families for Intentional Tech outside the John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence on Nov. 4, 2026. (Noel Gasca/KUOW Photo)

Seattle Public Schools is expanding its guardrails around classroom screen time limits and personal devices for some students in the district.

Starting Monday, YouTube will be blocked for all students in kindergarten through the fifth grade. Minecraft, a popular videogame, will also be blocked for all students in kindergarten through the 12th grade starting Monday, with exceptions for classes that use Minecraft as part of their curriculum.

District officials also told board members it had fixed a “loophole” students had discovered to try to chat with Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot and virtual assistant Gemini. The chatbot was banned for all students in kindergarten through the second grade. It’s now banned districtwide.

The bans, which were announced during a School Board meeting Wednesday, are part of a broader push from the district to reign in pandemic-era technology policies. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner told the board that Seattle, like many other districts in America, “did everything they could do” to get technology into the hands of children at the onset of the pandemic so they could continue learning.

“What we inherited was a system that was so firmly baked on a pandemic, on a huge change in this country, that we haven’t had the thoughtfulness around really rethinking what about that could be good,” Shuldiner said. “What about that was problematic, and what about it do we really need to change?”

In September, Shuldiner announced SPS would no longer issue iPads to students in kindergarten through the second grade, and screen time in the classroom for those students would be capped at 30 minutes. At the time, some SPS families questioned why the district wasn’t implementing screen limits districtwide.

Starting in January, similar guardrails will go into effect for students in the third through fifth grade. Those students will no longer have their own school-issued laptop, and their screen time will be capped to 60 minutes per day.

Protestors brought homemade signs featuring messages against the district's integration of artificial intelligence for a rally outside SPS district headquarters on Nov. 4, 2026. (Noel Gasca/KUOW Photo)

The bans and rule expansions were announced during a board discussion about the district’s broader use of technology and artificial intelligence. Like many districts across the country, SPS is grappling with questions surrounding how and when students and educators should interact with artificial intelligence.

“We cannot certainly pretend like we’re not in a digital society, and I think it would be a mistake for us to not address that fact,” Shuldiner said.

But some members of the School Board, and audience members, expressed their discontent with that approach.

Debra Knickerbocker, a digital learning manager for the district, told the board that her team had been “working on the reality of AI for a few years now,” and that the district’s educators “need to be prepared for the technology that they experience” along with students.

Part of that, Knickerbocker explained, was the district approving and purchasing artificial intelligence software like MagicSchool AI and Microsoft Copilot.

“The goal is student learning and student thinking,” Knickerbocker said. “If you are using AI, it should be in conjunction with that goal.”

But district officials also acknowledged that many students, teachers, and parents are concerned about the potential consequences of artificial intelligence in the classroom.

“Students are worried about cognitive decline, their own cognitive decline,” said Michael Starosky, the district’s assistant superintendent of academics . “Are they learning or not? And for a student to say that, that’s a vulnerable place to be, to actually admit that.”

For too long, according to district officials, the district has been unable to provide clear or consistent guidance for student and educator AI use across all grades. They believe students need more opportunities to learn how AI works, how to use it ethically and responsibly, and how to view its limitations.

The district’s vision for AI literacy breaks down by grade. Kindergarteners through second graders wouldn’t use AI in their classroom at all, but students would start to learn about artificial intelligence in the third grade. By sixth grade, students could follow “teacher-guided activities where students see what AI gets right, what it gets wrong, and where bias shows up.” By high school, students could use artificial intelligence to “stress-test arguments” and “get feedback on drafts.”

But Board Director Evan Briggs pushed back against the district’s presentation, and assertions about the benefits of artificial intelligence tools.

“Nowhere in this presentation was there any data that said, ‘Well, ever since we’ve incorporated MagicSchool, reading scores have gone up this percent,” Briggs said. “We just don’t have that data, it doesn’t exist. So we don’t know if this is actually enhancing learning.”

Some families and students in the district would also like to see the district hit the brakes on artificial intelligence. Seattle Families for Intentional Tech, an advocacy group, wants the district to pause student-facing generative AI completely. The group held a rally outside the district office before the board meeting, and many carried homemade signs with messages like, “My student’s data is not for sale,” and, “Let me do science with my hands.”

SPS families gathered outside of the district office on Nov. 4, 2026 for a rally hosted by Seattle Families for Intentional Tech, an advocacy group demanding tighter technology policies for students. (Noel Gasca/KUOW Photo)

Andrew Shutes-David listened to speakers with his son Kincade. Andrew held a sign with the message, “Do NOT outsource my kid's creativity.” One side of the posterboard showcased Kincade’s hand-scrawled drawing of a character named Apple Man. The second grader pointed out the details of his drawing, like Apple Man’s brain.The other side showed an AI-generated image of Apple Man made by Kincade’s mom Erica.

“I don’t send my kind [to school] to have a Pixar-quality picture of a cute apple robot,” Erica said. “I send him for him to use his brain and [ask], ‘What do I wanna add on, and what does this represent? And that’s making connections in his brain that is much more meaningful than something that gets done in 12 seconds.”