The U.S. is in the midst of a gun violence crisis. Medical professionals at Harborview may hold the answers on how to end it

In June, the U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis.

"Gun violence has become the leading cause of death among kids and teens," Murthy said. "That was not true a decade or two decades ago, but it is true today."

And like many other communities across the country – Seattle is feeling the ripple effects of this crisis.

First Response — a new series from Cascade Public Media’s podcast Northwest Reports — takes a deeper look at how the medical professionals on the front line of this crisis are handling the influx of patients with gunshot wounds, and treating the long-term impacts of gun violence. It also looks at the impact on those medical professionals’ mental health.

Soundside caught up with the co-hosts and producers of Northwest Reports to talk about the series, and how it deepened their understanding of gun violence.

Guests:

Sara Bernard, senior producer and co-host of Northwest Reports

Maleeha Syed, producer and co-host of Northwest Reports

