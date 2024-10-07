Open in App
    • KUOW Public Radio

    The U.S. is in the midst of a gun violence crisis. Medical professionals at Harborview may hold the answers on how to end it

    By Libby DenkmannNoel Gasca,

    1 days ago

    In June, the U.S. Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis.

    "Gun violence has become the leading cause of death among kids and teens," Murthy said. "That was not true a decade or two decades ago, but it is true today."

    And like many other communities across the country – Seattle is feeling the ripple effects of this crisis.

    First Response — a new series from Cascade Public Media’s podcast Northwest Reports — takes a deeper look at how the medical professionals on the front line of this crisis are handling the influx of patients with gunshot wounds, and treating the long-term impacts of gun violence. It also looks at the impact on those medical professionals’ mental health.

    Soundside caught up with the co-hosts and producers of Northwest Reports to talk about the series, and how it deepened their understanding of gun violence.

    Guests:

    • Sara Bernard, senior producer and co-host of Northwest Reports
    • Maleeha Syed, producer and co-host of Northwest Reports

