    • KUOW Public Radio

    From leashing to poop pick up, Dog trainers take on your etiquette questions

    By Libby DenkmannHans Anderson,

    1 days ago

    The Seattle area gets a bad rap for its “frosty” social climate.

    But how can that be true when we live with so many “best friends” ? Furry ones, at least. There are more dogs than children in the city.

    With all those canines sharing space, things can get a bit tense. Complaints run rampant about dog behavior in public, businesses that do or don’t allow animals, and, of course, politeness when picking up and disposing of their poop.

    And let’s be real, this is not a conversation about dogs; it is about people who own dogs.

    Today, we have two experts with us to talk about how dogs (and people) navigate space, together.

    Guests:

    Farrah Branson, certified trainer and the animal training manager at the Seattle Humane Society.

    Alexis Devine, certified professional dog trainer and the author of the book “I Am Bunny: How a Talking Dog Taught Me Everything I Need to Know About Being Human”

    Links:

    I Am Bunny Instagram

    Seattle Humane Society

