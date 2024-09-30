IAM 751 President Jon Holden gives a strike update

The Boeing machinists’ strike is in its third week. On Friday, the company and the union were back at the negotiating table.

This came after Boeing made another offer earlier in the week, its “Improved Best and Final” one. It was quickly rejected.

There were criticisms that it didn’t go far enough. Also, that the company had disrespected the negotiating process by releasing the offer’s details to the media.

Meanwhile, the company has begun requiring thousands of managers and non-union employees to take one week off without pay. This will occur every four weeks as part of temporary rolling furloughs.

They’ve also implemented a hiring freeze, cut back on business travel, and reduced spending with suppliers.

Currently, 33,000 machinists are on strike, pushing for higher wages and the restoration of their pensions, among other demands.

GUEST: Jon Holden - President of the International Association of Machinists District 751

