    IAM 751 President Jon Holden gives a strike update

    By Diana OpongJason Burrows,

    2 days ago

    The Boeing machinists’ strike is in its third week. On Friday, the company and the union were back at the negotiating table.

    This came after Boeing made another offer earlier in the week, its “Improved Best and Final” one. It was quickly rejected.

    There were criticisms that it didn’t go far enough. Also, that the company had disrespected the negotiating process by releasing the offer’s details to the media.

    Meanwhile, the company has begun requiring thousands of managers and non-union employees to take one week off without pay. This will occur every four weeks as part of temporary rolling furloughs.

    They’ve also implemented a hiring freeze, cut back on business travel, and reduced spending with suppliers.

    Currently, 33,000 machinists are on strike, pushing for higher wages and the restoration of their pensions, among other demands.

    Thank you to the supporters of KUOW, you help make this show possible! If you want to help out, go to kuow.org/donate/soundsidenotes

    Soundside is a production of KUOW in Seattle, a proud member of the NPR Network.

    GUEST: Jon Holden - President of the International Association of Machinists District 751

    RELATED LINKS:

    DENNIS T. MENACE
    2d ago
    And how many of you are going to be happy to take a layoff after this whole thing is over? Because you know there will be layoffs, and you're not really hurting Boeing as they have a strike clause in their delivery contracts, you're only delaying the same payments! so you're not really hurting the company, you're only hurting your fellow employees!
    Pale_fire69
    2d ago
    Fuck him too.
