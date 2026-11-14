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🏥 Kuna, ID Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
Kuna’s healthcare scene is growing, with options from senior care to eye care to correctional health. If you want steady hours and meaningful work, these full-time roles are worth a look.
Medication Technician
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on care in a senior residential setting—help with medications, insulin, vitals, and daily living needs. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm with medical tasks, and like mentoring teammates.
Registered Nurse - RN Full Time Swing Shift
- Employer: Centurion Health (Idaho State Correctional Institution)
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $43.00 – $53.50/hour + shift differential & benefits
- Schedule: 3x12 swing shifts, Mon–Thu, no weekends
Provide holistic nursing care to incarcerated patients as part of a multidisciplinary team. Great if you want strong pay, a set weekday schedule, and a mission-driven role—no prior corrections experience needed.
Clinical Technician
- Employer: Eyecare Associates of Kuna
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $18/hour DOE
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30am–5:30pm, Fri 8am–3:30pm, no weekends
- Benefits: Medical, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k), paid holidays, continuing education
Work directly with patients in a growing eye clinic—pre-testing, patient history, special eye tests, and EHR entry. They’ll train the right person, so this is a solid entry point into healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to other roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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