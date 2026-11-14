Kuna’s healthcare scene is growing, with options from senior care to eye care to correctional health. If you want steady hours and meaningful work, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on care in a senior residential setting—help with medications, insulin, vitals, and daily living needs. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm with medical tasks, and like mentoring teammates.

Employer: Centurion Health (Idaho State Correctional Institution)

(Idaho State Correctional Institution) Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43.00 – $53.50/hour + shift differential & benefits

+ shift differential & benefits Schedule: 3x12 swing shifts, Mon–Thu, no weekends

Provide holistic nursing care to incarcerated patients as part of a multidisciplinary team. Great if you want strong pay, a set weekday schedule, and a mission-driven role—no prior corrections experience needed.

Employer: Eyecare Associates of Kuna

Eyecare Associates of Kuna Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $18/hour DOE

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:30am–5:30pm, Fri 8am–3:30pm, no weekends

Benefits: Medical, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k), paid holidays, continuing education

Work directly with patients in a growing eye clinic—pre-testing, patient history, special eye tests, and EHR entry. They’ll train the right person, so this is a solid entry point into healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and may open the door to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.