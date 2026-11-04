🔧 Kuna, ID Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kuna’s growing fast, and so are the jobs that keep our buildings, resorts, and data centers running smoothly. Here are a few solid picks if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces in top shape.

Employer: BlueStar Resort & Golf

BlueStar Resort & Golf Location: Kuna, ID (Trilogy Valor, SW of Boise)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Supports general maintenance and janitorial work at a new active-adult resort community. Mix of indoor/outdoor tasks: cleaning, pool and spa upkeep, event setup, and basic repairs, with medical, dental, life insurance, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Meta

Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time, shift schedule (may include nights/holidays)

Pay: $88,005–$124,010/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Senior-level role keeping a large data center’s power, cooling, and safety systems running with high uptime. Hands-on maintenance, troubleshooting, vendor oversight, and control-room monitoring—ideal if you have strong electrical/HVAC/mechanical/controls experience and want big-company pay and benefits.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $16.50/hour

Lead a small team to keep facilities clean and safe—assign tasks, train new hires, check supplies, and handle general janitorial work. No diploma required; good fit for someone new or returning to the workforce, with benefits available through ABM.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.