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Kuna
🏥 Multiple Kuna, ID Healthcare Roles, PTs Up to $105K+
2 days ago
Kuna’s healthcare scene is growing fast, from vet care to physical therapy and eye health. If you want patient-focused work without leaving town, these roles are worth a look.
Independent Optometrist – The Village at Meridian
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Kuna, ID (in or right next to The Village at Meridian store)
- Type: Full-time, Independent Practice
- Salary: Not listed
This is your own independent optometry practice inside a busy Warby Parker location. You keep control of your patient care and records while tapping into their strong marketing, steady foot traffic, and supportive in-store team.
DVM Mission Launch: Externship + New Grad Opportunity
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Externship / Internship
- Pay: $1,000/week stipend
Designed for DVM students graduating in 2027, this externship gives hands-on medical and surgical experience plus real mentorship. There’s a clear path into a new-grad veterinarian role at the same hospital if it’s a good fit.
Certified Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Full-time vet tech role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability, CE support, and discounted vet care for your own pets. You’ll be part of a large, nationwide vet network while still working in a local clinic.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Great fit if you love animals and want to grow in vet medicine. Offers health benefits, 401(k), CE support, and access to a big professional network, plus discounted care for your own pets.
Veterinarian
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Structure: Competitive base + monthly production bonus with no negative accrual
This doctor role offers clinical autonomy, strong health and financial benefits, 401(k) with match, paid CE days and allowance, and company-paid liability coverage. Good option if you want support from a large network but freedom in how you practice.
Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Total Potential Income: $61,000–$64,000 (with revenue sharing)
- Base Pay: $46,000–$56,000
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with 3% match, 22–27 days PTO, gym perks, CEU support
Outpatient ortho PTA role with 1:1 patient time, reasonable caseloads, and an AI-driven system that cuts documentation. Good for PTAs who want autonomy, growth, and less paperwork.
Physical Therapist (PT) – Outpatient Orthopedics
- Employer: Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Total Potential Income: $85,000–$105,000/year (base + revenue sharing)
- Base Pay: $80,000–$85,000
- Student Loan Repayment: $5,250/year
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with 3% match, 22–27 days PTO, CEU and board-cert support, gym incentives
Outpatient ortho PT job with no weekends, a manageable 11–12 patients/day, and real leadership and specialty pathways. Strong fit if you want both solid pay and long-term career growth.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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