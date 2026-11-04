🏥 Multiple Kuna, ID Healthcare Roles, PTs Up to $105K+

Kuna’s healthcare scene is growing fast, from vet care to physical therapy and eye health. If you want patient-focused work without leaving town, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: Kuna, ID (in or right next to The Village at Meridian store)

(in or right next to The Village at Meridian store) Type: Full-time, Independent Practice

Salary: Not listed

This is your own independent optometry practice inside a busy Warby Parker location. You keep control of your patient care and records while tapping into their strong marketing, steady foot traffic, and supportive in-store team.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Externship / Internship

Pay: $1,000/week stipend

Designed for DVM students graduating in 2027, this externship gives hands-on medical and surgical experience plus real mentorship. There’s a clear path into a new-grad veterinarian role at the same hospital if it’s a good fit.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Full-time vet tech role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability, CE support, and discounted vet care for your own pets. You’ll be part of a large, nationwide vet network while still working in a local clinic.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Great fit if you love animals and want to grow in vet medicine. Offers health benefits, 401(k), CE support, and access to a big professional network, plus discounted care for your own pets.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay Structure: Competitive base + monthly production bonus with no negative accrual

This doctor role offers clinical autonomy, strong health and financial benefits, 401(k) with match, paid CE days and allowance, and company-paid liability coverage. Good option if you want support from a large network but freedom in how you practice.

Employer: Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners

Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time

Total Potential Income: $61,000–$64,000 (with revenue sharing)

(with revenue sharing) Base Pay: $46,000–$56,000

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with 3% match, 22–27 days PTO, gym perks, CEU support

Outpatient ortho PTA role with 1:1 patient time, reasonable caseloads, and an AI-driven system that cuts documentation. Good for PTAs who want autonomy, growth, and less paperwork.

Employer: Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners

Location: Kuna, ID

Type: Full-time

Total Potential Income: $85,000–$105,000/year (base + revenue sharing)

(base + revenue sharing) Base Pay: $80,000–$85,000

Student Loan Repayment: $5,250/year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with 3% match, 22–27 days PTO, CEU and board-cert support, gym incentives

Outpatient ortho PT job with no weekends, a manageable 11–12 patients/day, and real leadership and specialty pathways. Strong fit if you want both solid pay and long-term career growth.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.