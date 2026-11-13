BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Right now, support for the Silver Rail community continues.

Carl's Jr. locations in Bend and Redmond are coming together to support the Silver Rail Elementary Recovery Fund.

Today, the restaurant is hosting an all-day fundraiser.

100% of sales will be donated directly to the Silver Rail Recovery Fund to help support the school community following last month's shooting.

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