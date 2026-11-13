(KTVZ) -- U.S. Rep. Janelle Bynum introduced a House resolution honoring Silver Rail Elementary School and the Bend community following a shooting on Oct. 15, 2026. The resolution recognizes the victims, survivors and responders while expressing condolences and support to their families.

U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley introduced a similar resolution in the Senate. The legislative actions offer national support for the Bend community as students, teachers and staff return to the school.

Bynum reflected on the impact of the shooting on local families and educators.

“It's been almost a month since we lost our babies in the Silver Rail Elementary School Shooting in Bend. And while the news outlets have since packed up and gone home, our community is still grieving and holding on tightly to the babies we have lost,” Bynum said. “Our babies deserve to feel safe at school, at home and in our communities. My heart is with our families, our students, our educators and all of Oregon.”

Merkley expressed support for the affected community members as classes resume.

“In the days and weeks since the horrific shooting at Silver Rail, my heart has remained with the Bend community and all the students and families affected,” Merkley said. “As Silver Rail students, teachers and faculty return to their school, our resolution honors the souls lost that day and all those forever effected by this tragedy. We will never stop fighting for a future where all schools are safe.”

Wyden highlighted the community's response in the aftermath of the violence and outlined legislative goals.

“Today's action shows the children, parents and staff at Silver Rail Elementary School as well as all of Bend that the entire nation stands with them after last month's horrific school shooting,” Wyden said. “I'll never forget witnessing how the community pulled together in the awful aftermath of this deadly attack and it's with those memories in mind that I pledge to act on this resolution's commitment to honor the victims' memory. I'll never stop working to do that by reducing the risks of similar assaults, supporting investments in youth mental health and passing common-sense gun legislation.”

Read the full resolution here.

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