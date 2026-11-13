Bend, Ore. (KTVZ) — With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, Central Oregon families are preparing for the holiday, including planning what to put on the dinner table.



From turkey and stuffing to potatoes and pumpkin pie, the cost of traditional Thanksgiving staples can add up.



KTVZ is taking a closer look at local grocery prices to see what a sample Thanksgiving meal could cost this year.



The price check will focus on several common holiday foods, offering a snapshot of what shoppers may encounter as they prepare for Thanksgiving.



Prices can vary depending on the store, brand, package size and available discounts.



KTVZ will have a closer look at Thanksgiving grocery costs and some ways families can plan their holiday shopping in a report later today.

The post Thanksgiving grocery costs: A look at holiday meal prices in Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.