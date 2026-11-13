BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --- Mt. Bachelor has brought a new Wood Fuel Energy Facility online at its resort near Bend. The biomass system uses wood byproducts from forest restoration and wildfire mitigation projects in the Deschutes National Forest to generate heat for resort facilities and snowmelt operations.

Located at the West Village Base Area, the system puts excess woody material to use to support forest health and cut regional wildfire risks. The facility is expected to reduce annual propane consumption by approximately 150,000 gallons and cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1,000 tons each year, a reduction of more than 90%.

The facility centers on a 4,094 MBH (1,200 kW) high-efficiency biomass boiler that distributes heat through insulated underground piping. The network connects to the Ski Patrol building, West Village Lodge, Mountain Gateway, Todd Lake, the Bachelor Butte Administration Building and the West Village Base Area snowmelt system. John Merriman, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor, credited cross-sector collaboration for the project.

“This project demonstrates what's possible when public agencies and private partners work together toward a shared goal,” Merriman said. “We're grateful to the many organizations that helped make this investment a reality and hope that our facility will serve as an example for other businesses and mountain communities exploring renewable energy. We're eager to share our process, insights and lessons learned.”

Wisewood Energy partnered with the resort on construction. Andrew Haden, founder and president of Wisewood Energy, noted its regional impact.

“Mt. Bachelor's Wood Fuel Energy Facility shows how a ski resort can become an active partner in keeping the surrounding forest healthy while producing renewable heat for its own operations,” Haden said. “We're proud to have partnered with Mt. Bachelor to build it and we hope it becomes a model for mountain communities across the country.”

Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said feasibility research began a decade ago.

“More than 10 years ago, I helped to determine that a biomass thermal energy project was both technologically and economically feasible here at Mt. Bachelor,” Chang said. “Now, not only are we are reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions and leaving fossil fuel deep in the ground, but we are also helping create new clean energy jobs. I'm thankful to everyone who cared about our forests, climate and reducing dependence on imported oil and natural gas. I look forward to spending time at Mt. Bachelor this winter knowing the lodge is cozy and the sidewalk is snow-free because of this work.”

The project received funding from the U.S. Forest Service, Deschutes County, the Oregon Department of Energy, Mt. Bachelor and POWDR. Janine Benner, director of the Oregon Department of Energy, highlighted state grant support.

“The Oregon Department of Energy was proud to support the biomass-fueled heating project at Mt. Bachelor, which is taking an existing waste stream and turning it into usable, renewable energy,” Benner said. “ODOE's Community Renewable Energy Grant program supports projects across the state that bolster clean energy and strengthen resilience in Oregon communities – advancing pathways we identified in the Oregon Energy Strategy to meet the state's energy policy objectives.”

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley emphasized the facility's role in forest management.

“The completion of the Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort's advanced Wood Fuel Energy Facility means the U.S. Forest Service can remove more hazardous fuels and help reduce the risk of wildfires in Bend and across the region,” Merkley said. “And it's a big win-win, since the resulting wood byproducts will support renewable energy projects. As the lead Democrat overseeing funding for the U.S. Forest Service, I'll continue working to secure investments in projects that expand the use of wood products while reducing wildfire risk both in Oregon and across the United States.”

Project partners also included Kirby Naeglehout Construction, Republic Services and resort base operations teams.

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