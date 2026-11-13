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Central Oregon
Save the Date: Porch & Parlor Christmas Craft Market, 27th Annual Turkey Trot more events happening in Central Oregon this weekend
By Adrielle Hasara,8 days ago
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Central Oregon? Adrielle Hasara highlights three local events, from the Porch & Parlor Christmas Craft Market to the 27th Annual Turkey Trot 5k & Toddler Trot.
For many more and to submit your own events, visit https://events.ktvz.com
The post Save the Date: Porch & Parlor Christmas Craft Market, 27th Annual Turkey Trot more events happening in Central Oregon this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.