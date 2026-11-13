Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Central Oregon? Adrielle Hasara highlights three local events, from the Porch & Parlor Christmas Craft Market to the 27th Annual Turkey Trot 5k & Toddler Trot.

For many more and to submit your own events, visit https://events.ktvz.com

The post Save the Date: Porch & Parlor Christmas Craft Market, 27th Annual Turkey Trot more events happening in Central Oregon this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.