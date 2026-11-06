Display of 1,000 paper cranes honors Silver Rail at Bend church

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A touching display of 1,000 paper cranes is on display at First Presbyterian Church as a tribute to Silver Rail.

The cranes were crafted and sent by Pilgrim Christian Church in Chardon, Ohio. The congregation has sent paper cranes to communities affected by school shootings since the Sandy Hook shooting. They pray over each crane with a wish for peace as they fold them.

The cranes are installed on the back wall of the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. Steven Koski described how his congregation cherishes the gift.

“Just people have been so touched that I mean, our whole community is in grief,” Koski said. “Our whole community is reeling from what has happened, and the fact that our feet, these peace cranes now are on the back wall, almost like these prayers of care and peace are enfolding us.”

Members of the public are invited to view the paper crane display any time First Presbyterian Church is open.

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