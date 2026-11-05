How Election Day went in Deschutes County, and what still remains before certification

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County election workers are continuing to process ballots following Election Day on November 3rd, as additional ballots arrive by mail and from other Oregon counties.

Workers are also reviewing ballots with missing or challenged signatures and clarifying corrections made by voters.

Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison said turnout is hovering around 70%, roughly in line with Oregon’s last gubernatorial election four years ago.

“We’re just right around that 70% mark, turnout-wise,” Dennison said. “There were no statewide measures for the first time in over 120 years, and I was halfway expecting that to affect turnout to some degree. But voters came out, and they voted in that right around that same level that they typically do in this type of election, which is fantastic.”

One of the county’s biggest tests came on Election Day, when about 25,000 ballots were returned.

Dennison said all viable ballots received by the 8:00 p.m. deadline were processed, counted, and included in the results released that night. Election workers finished by about 1:00 a.m.

“With that robust turnout on Election Day, having all those viable ballots counted and tallied and reported on election night was a great mission accomplished,” Dennison said.

Under Oregon law, ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted if they are received within seven days. That means qualifying ballots arriving through Tuesday, November 10th, must be included.

The totals may also change as voters resolve signature issues and ballots continue arriving from other counties.

“All of our results are unofficial until we certify,” Dennison said. “Additional ballots being added to the mix — where did they come from? They came from the mail. They came from other counties. They came from signatures that had been resolved or cured by voters that were challenged.”

Dennison emphasized that the numbers remain fluid as workers move toward certification.

“The numbers will change,” he said. “But we are working hard to meet that certification date, and we will.”

Deschutes County’s next election results update is scheduled for November 13th. The election is expected to be certified on November 30th.

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