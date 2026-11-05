Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon Receives $20,000 Grant for Employment Services

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon has received a $20,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation's James Weckman ASD Support Fund.

The funding will support job training and employment programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Central Oregon.

The grant will expand opportunities for job skills development, helping participants secure community-based work experience.

Private philanthropy helps sustain the foundation's mission of independence and inclusion amid broader financial pressures and government funding uncertainty.

The grant specifically targets three key initiatives: Employment Path Services, Small Group Employment and Supported Employment (Direct Hire). These programs aim to build job skills that lead to community-based work experience and competitive integrated employment.

Operating continuously since 1965, the Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon provides person-centered residential, employment and community-based services throughout the region. The organization provides more than 2,180 hours of employment training to an average of 81 individuals each month, producing more than 1,221 hours worked for local employers.

Cierra Scurlock serves as the interim executive director of the Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon. She noted that community contributions are essential to maintaining operations during periods of economic pressure and government funding uncertainty.

“We are deeply honored and incredibly grateful to Oregon Community Foundation for this generous $20,000 grant and for its continued support over the years,” Scurlock said. “That support means so much to us and to the people we serve, helping create opportunities for vulnerable individuals all to live, learn and work together.”

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