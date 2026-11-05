Assistance League of Bend prepares for annual Raise a Glass fundraiser to support local children

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A local nonprofit is working to make sure children and families across Central Oregon have access to essential resources — from new school clothes to support during some of life's most difficult moments.

The Assistance League of Bend, one of KTVZ's 21 Cares for Kids partners, is a volunteer-run organization that provides assistance to some of the most vulnerable people in Deschutes County through several community programs.

"We help the most vulnerable people in Deschutes County," said Marsha Bechtold, president of the Assistance League of Bend.

One of the organization's signature programs is Operation School Bell, which provides new clothing to children in need throughout Deschutes County.

Operation School Bell

The nonprofit also operates Cinderella's Closet, helping high school students find clothing for important milestones and special occasions.

Cinderella's Closet

Bechtold said making sure children have the clothing they need can make a significant difference in their ability to feel comfortable and focus on their education.

"In this time of uncertainty, it's really important that children shouldn't have to be concerned with something so basic as their clothing needs to go to school and educate themselves and become creative and be the, you know, people that they can be," Bechtold said.

The organization's work extends beyond children and schools. Volunteers also support seniors in need and provide comfort items to people undergoing cancer treatment.

"Every penny that you give to us is being given back, whether it's to support the cancer programs, whether it's the assisted living for senior caring or whether or not it's the children's programs that we offer," Bechtold said.

Keeping those programs running takes significant community support.

The Assistance League recently provided clothing to 1,793 children, at a cost of more than $200,000.

Operation School Bell

"We just recently finished a dressing of 1793 kids, and it cost us over $200,000 to dress those kids. So this is why it's important that our fundraisers are success," Bechtold said.

That's where the organization's annual Raise a Glass fundraiser comes in. The event brings community members together to raise money for the nonprofit's programs and help ensure it can continue providing clothing and other essential resources to local families.

Bechtold said recent events in Central Oregon have also highlighted the importance of community support and coming together for local children.

"With things that have happened here recently, we now are realizing how far reaching, the people of Bend are, how they want to come together for the children of Bend. Whether it's Silver Rail or, all of the children of Bend," she said.

For the Assistance League's volunteers, the goal is about more than providing basic necessities. It's about helping children feel confident, included and supported — regardless of their circumstances.

Raise a Glass fundraiser

The Assistance League of Bend's Raise a Glass fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, November 13.

Tickets are available now. To purchase tickets, attend the event or learn more about supporting the organization, visit the Assistance League of Bend's website.

Click here to purchase tickets to Raise a Glass.

Click here to learn more about Assistance League of Bend.

Click here to learn more about KTVZ's 21 Cares for Kids program.

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