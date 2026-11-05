Decision 2026: A look at this year’s Election Day in Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Election Day complete and ballots still being processed, KTVZ News is taking a closer look at how the election unfolded in Deschutes County.

Election boards made up of workers from differing political parties have been processing ballots for more than a week. That work includes verifying ballot envelopes, removing ballots, and preparing them to be scanned and tabulated.

KTVZ’s Claire Elmer will speak with Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison about voter turnout, ballot processing, and whether election workers encountered any notable issues or challenges.

We'll also dig into how this year’s election compared with previous elections, and what work remains before the results become official. Tune into KTVZ News for the full report.

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