BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- From concerns regarding upcoming winter road safety to questions about local mental health resources, KTVZ asked Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler your pressing questions.

Viewers can submit questions for Mayor Kebler at any time as part of our exclusive monthly segment and have your question featured on next months live visit to the studio. Just click here.

The post Ask the Mayor: Bend’s Melanie Kebler responds to questions about winter road safety, mental health resources, and more appeared first on KTVZ.