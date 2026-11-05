Pumpkin Smash event offers eco-friendly way to dispose of Halloween pumpkins

BEND, Ore. — Give your Halloween pumpkins a second life at the Pumpkin Smash Composting event Saturday, November 7.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caldera High School in Bend. Community members can bring pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns to smash and compost instead of sending them to the landfill.

Organizers ask that all paint, glitter, decorations, candles and wax be removed before composting.

Caldera High School is located at 60925 SE 15th Street.

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