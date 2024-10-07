Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTVZ News Channel 21

    Redmond child rape, abuse suspect who fled to Mexico nearly a decade ago is extradited, back in Bend to face 28 charges

    By Barney Lerten,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnIdT_0vxtfy0X00

    BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A former Redmond resident who allegedly fled to Mexico nearly a decade ago shortly before being indicted on 28 counts of rape, sex abuse and incest has been extradited and returned to Deschutes County to face the charges, seven months after his arrest in Baja California.

    Jose Maria Nonato-Pineda Sr., 59, is being held at the county jail in Bend on $5 million bail. His plea hearing was scheduled for last Friday but was delayed a week when the defense attorney asked for time to speak with Nonato-Pineda, with the use of an interpreter, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Nelson said Monday.

    A Sept. 15 report in the Mexican publication Milenio said that country’s attorney general’s office, the FGR, had handed over the fugitive, who was arrested last February in Mexicali, Baja, California, starting the extradition process.

    "In compliance with the Extradition Treaty signed between Mexico and the United States of America, the Attorney General's Office (FGR) extradited to the Government of that country a fugitive of Mexican nationality wanted by the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon, Deschutes County, for the crimes of sexual abuse and rape," according to statement where the FGR reported on the extradition, Milenio reported.

    Asked about the seven-month delay in Nonato-Pineda's return to the U.S., Nelson noted that “the extradition process takes a considerable amount of time,” requiring coordination between the DA’s office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Office of International Affairs and Mexican authorities.

    Last month, Nelson said, FBI agents went to Mexico City and transported Nonato-Pineda on a flight to Portland, where Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were waiting to take him into custody on the outstanding 2015 warrant and bring him back to Bend.

    The FBI said back in 2015 that the suspect headed south after learning of the investigation, which began when Nonato-Pineda’s wife told authorities her husband sexually abused a relative. Detectives later found two more victims, and he was indicted in April of that year.

    Court records show Nonato-Pineda faces four counts of first-degree rape, three counts of second-degree rape and four counts of third-degree rape, as well as eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse, eight counts of incest and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

    The 16-page, 28-count indictment in April 2015 indicated incidents that occurred between March 2013 and February 2015. Judge Beth Bagley issued a bench warrant for his arrest, listing $500,000 bail less than a week later.

    Even with such a high bail amount of $5 million, Judge Randy Miller set release conditions at Nonato-Pineda's arraignment last month, including monitoring with a GPS bracelet, surrender of his passports, remaining in Deschutes County and to have no contact with the victims or any minors, or frequent places where minors regularly congregate.

    The post Redmond child rape, abuse suspect who fled to Mexico nearly a decade ago is extradited, back in Bend to face 28 charges appeared first on KTVZ .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today17 minutes ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Wyden’s brings ‘special delivery’ to Bend post office, presses postmaster general to drop plan that’s delaying mail
    KTVZ News Channel 216 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy