    MDT continues work

    By Ryan Burg,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12u6OJ_0vxz1zqd00

    The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) continues its work on Custer Ave. and Montana Ave, in Helena, as part of the Custer Avenue Signals Project (CASP).

    Improvements for CASP in the area include an additional left turn lane for eastbound traffic on Custer Ave., Americans with Disabilities Act upgrade’s sidewalks and ramps on Montana Ave., as well as new signal and pedestrian hardware at multiple locations.

    MDT states that the purpose of CASP is to improve traffic flow and operations in the area while enhancing safety for all roadway users.

    MDT is asking for the public to follow all posted signage, and drive slowly during the road work at this time.

    MDT did not release the date when the project is expected to be complete.

