UTEP volleyball falls to WKU in narrow 5-set loss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP volleyball fell to Western Kentucky in a narrow loss on Saturday in five sets, dropping both of its matches to the Hilltoppers this weekend.

Toppers would take the match 3-2 (22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 8-15).

Kaya Weaver led the Miners in both its offensive and defensive efforts with 15 kills and six blocks. The middle would collect a team-high of 20 points.

With this WKU remains perfect in Conference USA play (12-0), while the Miners pick up its first two losses against a conference opponent (10-2).

Up next for UTEP they’ll look to bounce back in a home match against Middle Tennessee of Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6:00 p.m.

