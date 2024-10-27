NMSU in must win situation heading on the road against FIU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NMSU will take to the road to face FIU in a must win competition in order to turn its season around and keep its bowl hopes alive.

Aggies head to Miami with a 2-5 record, looking to ride the momentum from its latest win against LA Tech in double-overtime and create its first win streak of the season.

“Our backs are up against the wall, but we’ve shown that we’re we’re not going to give up,” said running back Mike Washington, who had the game winning touchdown against the Bulldogs. “We’re not a quitting team, we’ve could have been quit weeks ago but that hasn’t happened. It’s not going to happen. We really just going to each week with the mindset of we’ve got to win. We can’t accept failure. We can’t accept the loss. We going into each game with the mindset of winning dominate and and getting the win.”

NMSU still has the potential of reaching that 6-6 record thereshold to become bowl eligible. They can afford to lose one game left on its schedule, but would need to take every other.

With the large task of facing No. 14 Texas A&M ahead in November, that makes this road game against the Panthers vital.

“When you’re winning, they’re always for you,” said defensive end Kale Edwards. “And when you’re losing, they’re always against you – that’s just the way it is. So, a win it’ll just quiet some people, and I think to just keep guys motivated. We will be motivated in a way but I think if we can just focus on ourselves and we have been doing, I’m excited to prove who we are as a team.”

Kickoff from South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium is set for 5 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Oct. 29th.

