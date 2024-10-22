CBP officers in Presidio capture man wanted for manslaughter out of Midland

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio port of entry captured a 20-year-old man wanted for manslaughter by the Midland, Texas, Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 20, CPB said in a news release.

The apprehension was made when the man, identified only as a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen, arrived from Mexico as a passenger in a vehicle.

During their encounter, the man was flagged for a warrant match through the National Crime Identification Center.

CBP officers verified the information, and the man was turned over to the Presidio Police Department for processing, CBP said

“Homeland security is our primary mission. However, the inspections that CBP officers perform will often identify people being sought by law enforcement agencies locally and around the nation,” CBP Presidio Port Director Benito Reyes Jr. said. “This all plays into homeland security.”

The apprehension is one of nine NCIC fugitives that CBP officers working in El Paso, West Texas and New Mexico made during the last three days, CBP said.

Others were being sought on a variety of offenses to include assault, vehicle theft, DWI, and more, CBP said.

