Las Cruces Natatorium to temporarily close for warranty repairs

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Las Cruces Natatorium will temporarily close from Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Monday, Nov. 4 for scheduled warranty repairs, the City of Las Cruces announced in a news release.

The City said the temporary closure begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29. Normal operations are anticipated to resume on Nov. 4.

For more information, call the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center at (575) 541-2782.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.