Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTSM

    Las Cruces Natatorium to temporarily close for warranty repairs

    By Luisa Barrios,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJl61_0wGHVqYL00

    EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Las Cruces Natatorium will temporarily close from Tuesday, Oct. 29 through Monday, Nov. 4 for scheduled warranty repairs, the City of Las Cruces announced in a news release.

    The City said the temporary closure begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29. Normal operations are anticipated to resume on Nov. 4.

    For more information, call the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center at (575) 541-2782.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Alleged ‘serial fraudster’ faces multiple fraud, forgery charges
    KTSM1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    KTSM3 days ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    KTSM10 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Las Cruces PD asking community to report abandoned shopping carts
    KTSM1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KTSM1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KTSM14 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    KTSM20 hours ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People20 hours ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    KTSM1 day ago
    DC pizza chain under fire for ‘Marion Berry Knots’; ex-mayor’s wife calls dessert ‘racist’
    KTSM22 hours ago
    UPDATE: 18-year-old struck, killed in Upper Valley
    KTSM1 day ago
    El Paso County Attorney’s Office to introduce services to East El Paso, Lower Valley residents
    KTSM16 hours ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    KTSM16 hours ago
    Que Pasa: Build your own charcuterie board at new local spot
    KTSM1 day ago
    UPDATE: Man in 70s dead after being struck by vehicle in Northwest EP
    KTSM1 day ago
    CBP officers seize 20 pounds of cocaine at Presidio port of entry
    KTSM18 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KTSM1 day ago
    El Paso Electric customers to see small credit on bills
    KTSM22 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    A look at NMSU football’s QB situation headed into Week 10 matchup against FIU
    KTSM11 hours ago
    20 migrants rescued from stash house by Border Patrol, El Paso Police
    KTSM2 days ago
    Mesilla marshals arrest woman, allege she is ‘serial fraudster’
    KTSM2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    El Paso County approves $25K to help combat red flour beetle
    KTSM1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    KTSM21 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KTSM20 hours ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    KTSM18 hours ago
    Lost history: Triple bombing at Lake Bistineau in 1962
    KTSM1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy