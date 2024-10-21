Open in App
    20K people bought this Barbie Hot Wheels Corvette in the last month

    By Christina MarficeBestReviews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phLua_0wFu7P1v00

    BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

    Get this classic Barbie car before it’s gone

    Buckle up — there’s a new must-have gift for this holiday season for anyone who loves Barbie , classic cars or a bygone era. The Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette is a classic car with all the style that Barbie deserves, and you might recognize it as Barbie’s ride — a 1956 Corvette Stingray — from the hit “Barbie” movie. The car can hold two full-sized Barbie dolls and has a remote control so you can drive them around. It also has a trunk that opens so you can fit all their accessories (like roller blades or country Western outfits, just in case they need to go save the real world from the patriarchy).

    Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette from Barbie The Movie, Full-Function Remote-Control Toy Car Holds 2 Barbie Dolls

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d25Gl_0wFu7P1v00

    More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have bought the Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette in the last month, making it one of the hottest toys on the site right now. And while the holiday shopping season is definitely starting to get into full swing, the fact that this toy is already selling at such a high volume is a strong indicator that it’s going to have a place on this year’s must-have list, which means now is a great time to snag one before it starts to become absolutely impossible to find during the shopping rush.

    In this article: Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette from “Barbie The Movie,” “Barbie The Movie” Doll, and “Barbie The Movie” Ken Doll

    As an added bonus, the Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette is even on sale right now, so if you order it right away, you can save 33%. The only catch is that dolls and accessories are sold separately, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for your vintage Barbies and clothes and bags to stash in the car’s trunk. Or will you? Amazon has plenty of Barbies , Kens and other vintage play sets that will go great with the RC Corvette, for anyone who loves a vintage Barbie vehicle. Here are some of our favorites.

    Everything you need to complete the vintage Barbie scene of your dreams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nzcvv_0wFu7P1v00

    “Barbie The Movie” Doll

    To go with the car, you need the doll. This Barbie is dressed as Margot Robbie’s character from the movie in her vintage gingham dress.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSPwe_0wFu7P1v00

    “Barbie The Movie” Ken Doll

    Surfer Ken from the movie is the perfect companion to cruise with Barbie in her Corvette.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041xb4_0wFu7P1v00

    Barbie Toy Car, Doll-Sized SUV, Purple Off-Road Vehicle

    If you love vintage cars, your Barbies will also need this offroad Jeep — the perfect vehicle for surfer Ken to take to the beach.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2fS2_0wFu7P1v00

    Barbie Doll & Toy Boat Play Set with Pet Puppy, Life Vest & Beverage Accessories

    This vintage play set comes with a vintage speedboat for Barbie and her puppy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF9ba_0wFu7P1v00

    Barbie It Takes Two Doll & Accessories, Play Set with Kayak, Puppy & More

    For more water adventures, get this kayak play set that comes with a Barbie doll, puppy and accessories.

    Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.

