    Las Cruces airport remains closed following crash that killed pilot

    By Luisa Barrios,

    2 days ago

    EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Las Cruces International Airport will remain closed following an airplane crash that killed a pilot on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo, the City of Las Cruces announced in a news release on Monday, Oct. 21.

    UPDATE: Pilot killed in crash at Las Cruces air show

    The City said the only flights allowed will be emergency response medevacs and performers and racers returning home.

    “We understand the impact that this closure has on our airport users and businesses. As soon as it is safe to do so, the airport will reopen,” read the news release.

    As we previously reported, at about 2:30 p.m. Oct 20, a participating airplane at the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo “went down” during the air show. The New Mexico State Police confirmed that it was the pilot who was killed.

    First responders and airport rescue teams responded to the downed aircraft, the City said. The Air and Space Expo was supposed to last until 4 p.m. but was canceled after the incident.

    The New Mexico State Police, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to the City.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

