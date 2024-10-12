Open in App
    Slow cooling trend to begin workweek in El Paso region

    By Tirza Ortiz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNoqq_0w4iQsW600

    EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — It was a beautiful start to the weekend, with calm conditions across the Borderland and above average temperatures.

    Despite being in the middle of October, temperatures are still rising to the low 90s. El Paso has been seeing record-breaking temperatures almost every day this past week and that could continue into the next week.

    However, a slow cooldown is in the forecast, dropping the Sun City into the 70s by next weekend.

    Starting Monday and Tuesday, highs range in the lower 90s, upper 80s with lows near 60. Winds will pick up a bit come Wednesday, along with increasing clouds. A high of 87 and low of 62 will accompany those conditions.

    On Thursday, temperatures drop to 85 and lows stay in the lower 60s. Friday onwards temperatures slowly begin to decrease one to two degrees each day, eventually taking us to mid-70s by Sunday and Monday with lows in the 50s.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

