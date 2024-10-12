Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Resorts World

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — A report reveals health inspectors found bed bugs at some prominent hotels on the Las Vegas Strip during a six-month period.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), guests discovered bed bugs in the six months from February to August at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas, Bellagio Hotel and Casino, and Hilton Grand Vacation Club.

Bed bugs are small parasitic insects that feed on blood and often hide in bedding, hence their name.

The SNHD report stated guests staying at Resorts World from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8 complained of bed bugs, which inspectors confirmed.

At Bellagio, an investigation dated Feb. 8 determined the insects were found after a person stayed there during the Christmas holiday, two months before the other reports.

At the Cosmopolitan, inspectors located bed bugs on the headboard of a hotel room. There were guests in that room from May 14 to May 18, according to SNHD.

The most recent discovery was at the Hilton Grand Vacations, where a guest staying in August reported bed bugs, according to SNHD. A subsequent inspection confirmed the guest’s report.

The Nevada Resorts Association declined to comment on behalf of Strip properties.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, a woman claims bed bug bites she said she received at the STRA Hote, Casino & Tower left her with “ permanent scarring. ”

An expert recommends that guests should check the bed sheets of their room once they check in.

Bed bugs can live for six months without eating, so a person may have them in their hotel room and not be bitten.

