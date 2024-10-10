Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTSM

    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat

    By Austin KellermanNathaniel Rodriguez,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Tampa, Florida, man who goes by the nickname “Lt. Dan” and who went viral on social media for refusing to evacuate his boat ahead of Hurricane Milton has survived the storm.

    NewsNation’s Brian Entin went to check on him late Wednesday night after the storm had swept through.

    “I’m fine,” he told Entin.

    Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ causes concern over refusal to evacuate from Hurricane Milton

    Lt. Dan, whose real name is Joseph Malinowski, went viral from videos posted by TikTok user Tampa Terrence , which gained a large following of people who were worried because he refused to evacuate the sailboat where he was living. Like the popular character from “Forrest Gump” who refused to leave his boat during a massive storm, Tampa’s Lt. Dan is missing a leg.

    “I’m not going anywhere because the safest place to be is on a boat in a flood,” he said ahead of the storm. “We learned that with Noah. Everyone who stayed on land drowned. Noah and the animals lived.”

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eaj5o_0w1oOUAZ00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pS3ad_0w1oOUAZ00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JsRC_0w1oOUAZ00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Or0Ov_0w1oOUAZ00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Days before the hurricane, Malinowski rejected offers of help from people and was even visited by Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, who asked him to leave.

    However, the man continued to refuse to evacuate hours before Hurricane Milton was supposed to make landfall.

    “You’re all robots,” Malinowski said. “You’re all sheep, following the masses.”

    At a Wednesday midday press conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Tampa police rescued “Lt. Dan” and took him to a shelter that morning. However, he made it back to his boat by afternoon.

    “He is here,” Entin told Nexstar’s WFLA. “He is definitely on the boat. We can see him. He keeps popping his head out, and I just saw his hand.”

    Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    DEA’s ‘Take Back Day’ to collect old medicines nationwide
    KTSM3 days ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    KTSM2 days ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    KTSM9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KTSM2 days ago
    Border Patrol agents make two ‘significant’ drug seizures at I-5 checkpoint
    KTSM1 day ago
    ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives for week of Oct. 11, 2024
    KTSM1 day ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas
    KTSM3 hours ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    KTSM1 day ago
    Woman arrested for 3rd time on credit card abuse in El Paso
    KTSM1 day ago
    Medical lane at San Ysidro Port of Entry suspended temporarily
    KTSM1 day ago
    Best Crossover SUVs for 2024
    KTSM5 hours ago
    VIDEO: Alligator seen attacking a tire in floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KTSM2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    KTSM22 hours ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    KTSM7 hours ago
    FCC receives 4.6K complaints, comments from Texans following Oct. 4 Blue Alert
    KTSM2 days ago
    Florida Gov. DeSantis helps Waffle House employees cook for first responders
    KTSM1 day ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    KTSM1 day ago
    Retail theft a ‘growing crisis’ in Texas law enforcement tells lawmakers
    KTSM2 days ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    KTSM1 day ago
    Above average temperatures, then a cooldown
    KTSM1 day ago
    HCSO: 1 dead, many injured after Shell Pemex facility chemical release in Deer Park
    KTSM1 day ago
    Socorro ISD counselor named national school counselor of the year finalist
    KTSM2 days ago
    Border Report Live: How Mexico water woes impact the US border
    KTSM1 day ago
    Regional transportation group aims to reduce traffic deaths
    KTSM3 hours ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    KTSM7 hours ago
    Cleanup crews assess damage from Hurricane Milton
    KTSM2 days ago
    Drew Barrymore’s Walmart kitchen line is up to 50% right now
    KTSM2 days ago
    Who could see northern lights Thursday thanks to ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    KTSM2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy