    • KTSM

    Venezuelan man uses love for cooking to make a home in Texas

    By Esmeralda ZamoraAnthony Torres,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtAUT_0vwVFIWQ00

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community.

    Aguero fled from Venezuela eight years ago. He said there were many reasons that lead to his decision, health care was hard to come by, inflation skyrocketed, and there was a fear of what would happen when anyone spoke freely about the government.

    Currently in Venezuela, the country is facing turmoil following their recent presidential election. Aguero said he is glad to be in the United States and called it a “land of opportunity.”

    “There is no persecution against you for thinking differently or for not agreeing with certain government policies,” Aguero said.

    RELATED: Local Venezuelans in turmoil following country’s election

    After making the journey to the U.S. from his hometown of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Aguero decided to share his love for culinary arts with the city and make a name for himself. He owns “Fogonero” a Venezuelan restaurant with locations in Cedar Park and Pflugerville .

    “From the American natives, as well as other nationalities, we have had an extraordinary reaction,” Aguero said.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1284oc_0vwVFIWQ00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community. (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ET14_0vwVFIWQ00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community. (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvtlH_0vwVFIWQ00
      Venezuelan flag hangs outside Saul Aguero’s restaurant “Fogonero.” (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gErw_0vwVFIWQ00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community.

    Aguero said his customers were surprised by the amount of flavors, the presentation of dishes and the variety the menu offers.

    To help fully immerse Austin in the Venezuelan culture of his restaurant, Aguero asked his longtime friend and architect Feliz Gomez to help design the restaurants.

    “He was inspired by the materials used here in Texas such as plywood and laminate, he gave it that Venezuelan touch by adding those colors,” Augero said.

    RELATED: Maduro opponents take to streets to revive protests disputing Venezuelan election results

    First-time customers said they feel like they are in a welcoming space, Aguero said.

    Aguero said he wants to continue to share his culture through Venezuelan cuisine with fellow Austinites for years to come.

    “We are waiting for all of you here to show you our Venezuelan cuisine and to share a great experience of both our food and our service with you,” Aguero said.

