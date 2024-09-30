2 Socorro ISD employees charged with indecency of a child

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Two Socorro Independent School District (SISD) employees were arrested and charged this month after they both sexually abused a student during two separate incidents, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Rodolfo Laureano, 52, a school bus driver at SISD, and David Hernandez, 36, a school security officer at SISD, have both been placed on administrative leave after they both inappropriately touched a student this month.

Rodolfo Laureano, 52, a school bus driver at SISD.

During the first instance, a school bus surveillance footage showed that Laureano was operating a SISD school bus on Tuesday evening, Sept. 17. A 10-year-old, fifth-grade female student was the only other occupant on the bus when the incident occurred, according to court documents.

Court documents say Laureano asked the child for gum, to which the victim said she did not have any. Laureano asked the child to walk to the front of the bus to show him that she did not have gum, which is when he inappropriately touched the victim, court documents said.

The child then returned to her seat, which was located in the front row of the school bus and to the right of Laureano.

After the child returned to her seat, Laureano grabbed the child’s hand and pulled her towards him which is when he inappropriately touched the child under her shirt. Laureano also attempted to kiss the victim before dropping her off at the designated drop-off location, according to court documents.

After the victim exited the school bus, Laureano is seen in the surveillance footage placing both hands on his head with excitement. He then is seen staring directly into the surveillance camera and then begins to hit the steering wheel with his fist and repeatedly say, “What are you doing?” according to court documents.

David Hernandez, 36, a school security officer at SISD.

During the second instance, a 15-year-old student from Eastlake High School told an SISD police officer that Hernandez had recently inappropriately touched her at the softball field, according to court documents.

The student told the officer that she usually has lunch in the morning at the softball field to be alone.

The student said she was at the softball field on Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, when Hernandez drove up in a utility vehicle. Hernandez began asking the student questions about herself and also asked the student if she had any social media accounts, according to court documents.

Hernandez then made an inappropriate comment about the type of shirt the student was wearing and inappropriately touched the student under her shirt and gestured for the student to take a picture of Hernandez touching her, according to court documents.

Hernandez also inappropriately touched himself over his clothing and showed the student an inappropriate video of himself, according to court documents.

Surveillance camera footage showed Hernandez arriving at the softball field in a utility vehicle during the student’s lunchtime.

Both men were arrested by the Socorro Independent School District and charged with indecency of a child.

As we have previously reported, a Clarke Middle School math teacher was also recently arrested twice on several sexual abuse charges involving children.

