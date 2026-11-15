undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Las Vegas
Metro police, SWAT responding to barricade situation in Sunrise Manor
By KTNV Staff,4 days ago
We have learned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that officers are responding to an active barricade in the area of North Christy Lane and East Judson Avenue this evening.
According to Metro, SWAT members and crisis negotiators are also present "attempting to convince the subject to surrender."
This is a developing story. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.
Flour Bluff volleyball sweeps Georgetown, advancing to UIL State ChampionshipFlour Bluff sweeps Georgetown (25-17, 25-22 and 25-20) in the UIL 5A-DI volleyball State Semifinal! The Championship is Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. against Highland Park in Garland. #RecruitTheCoast
Police search for Nissan sedan after Pryor hit-and-runPryor Creek police are asking for the public's help identifying a Nissan Maxima or Altima involved in a hit-and-run. Do you recognize the vehicle?
Coats for Kids holds winter coat drive to keep Northwest Montana children warmCoats for Kids held its second drive of the season in Kalispell, helping Northwest Montana families stay warm amid rising costs
Turnovers doom Norfolk State in loss at Morgan StateThe Spartans committed six turnovers, three of which led to all of Morgan State's points, in a 17-7 loss to the Bears on Saturday in their final road game of 2026. Next Page
14