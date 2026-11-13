UNLV's football team is among the hundreds of travelers waiting for updates amid a nationwide air travel ground stop.

The Rebels are scheduled to play the New Mexico Lobos at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Albuquerque.

The team was scheduled to take off Friday afternoon from Harry Reid International Airport. The team soon found themselves among the hundreds of travelers waiting to take off from Las Vegas, UNLV Athletics officials confirmed to Channel 13.

A spokesperson says the team is still in Las Vegas and is "awaiting updates," as of 3 p.m. Friday.

FAA orders ground stop at all US airports

The Federal Aviation Administration's order cam down just after 1 p.m. Friday, stranding travelers across the country. The FAA said the stop will remain in place "until further notice."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the issue to a communication problem which he said was affecting "all Air Route Traffic Control Centers." FAA technicians are said to be investigating.

UNLV isn't the only sports team affected by the outage, which is complicating travel for college and professional teams across the country, from football to hockey and basketball.

The Big 12 Conference said Friday it is "evaluating any potential changes to Saturday's football schedule" due to the national ground stop. As of 5 p.m., the Mountain West Conference had not publicly weighed in on whether it would do the same.

Saturday's game would be Rebel football's first test against a ranked opponent this season. The Lobos' defense has allowed just under 11 points per game — the best of any team at the FBS level.

"I mean, they're a loaded defense with talent top to front," UNLV head coach Dan Mullen said Friday. "But on top of that, they cause the confusion. They're very opportunistic, when you talk about leading the nation in turnover margin. That's both sides of the ball combined."