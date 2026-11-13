UPDATE

Channel 13 is learning more about the aftermath of the FAA's ground stop Friday. According to the airline, "the lingering effects of this major disruption to the national airspace system will continue today, including additional delays and cancelations."

"To our customers: We're sorry for the impact FAA's nationwide ground stop has had on your travel plans. Our entire team is focused on getting you on your way. Thank you for the patience and grace you've shown our frontline team members as they do everything they can to assist you.



And to our team: Thank you for your incredible professionalism and resilience, and for the extraordinary care you continue to show our customers and each other." — American Airlines

A Channel 13 reporter was traveling through Harry Reid International Airport this Saturday afternoon, and documented what the airport traffic looked like from within.

WATCH | Take a peek inside LAS the day after the ground stop lifted

Inside Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday

ORIGINAL STORY

A nationwide ground stop on air travel affected hundreds of flights at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare order grounding flights across the country, which remained in place for more than four hours.

As of 5:30 p.m., the order had been lifted, but aviation experts estimate the ripple effects will continue through the weekend.

13 chief investigator Darcy Spears gets answers from an aviation expert about the potential effects:

Aviation expert shares insight into “extraordinary circumstances” grounding flights

An FAA alert attributed the outage to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote that "a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers" prompted the order.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Harry Reid airport has seen at least 175 cancellations. An additional 434 flights were delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Officials at the Las Vegas airport had advised travelers to check their flight status directly with their airline before coming to the airport.

Across the country, nearly 5,000 flights were canceled on Friday and nearly 800 had already been canceled on Saturday.

"We expect disruptions to continue into tomorrow, including additional cancellations," JetBlue wrote in a statement.

Some airlines are offering vouchers and alternatives for travelers whose flights were delayed or canceled on Friday.

National

FAA nationwide ground stop: What to know about delays, rebooking and refunds

Friday's outage is only the third time in U.S. history that the FAA issued a nationwide air traffic stop.

The last time this happened, on Jan. 11, 2023, the stop lasted for approximately 90 minutes and was attributed to an overnight computer failure that knocked out a pilot notification system.

The first nationwide ground stop in U.S. history was issued after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.