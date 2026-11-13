Gas prices in Nevada have taken another plunge this week, dropping 22 cents to $4.96 per gallon.

“Drivers may notice the trend of declining gas prices, which is normal for this time of year,” said Doug Johnson, spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group. “But so far, this month is the most expensive November on record for gas prices.”

In Nevada, Las Vegas is still above $5, sitting at $5.03 per gallon, and Reno is at $5.10 per gallon. White Pine County has the lowest price, at $4.07, and Mineral County has the highest, at $5.77 per gallon.

AAA reported that the national average price for gas sits below $4 for the first time since July, at $3.91, which is 20 cents cheaper than a week ago, 45 cents cheaper than a month ago but 85 cents more than a year ago.

Hawaii and California are tied for the highest prices, at $5.63 per gallon, and North Carolina has the lowest price, at $3.18 per gallon.

According to West Texas Intermediate, at the close of Wednesday’s trading session, the price of a barrel of crude oil rose 49 cents to around $87 per barrel.