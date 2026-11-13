The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) issued an advisory Friday after a UNLV School of Nursing employee tested positive for active tuberculosis (TB).

According to the alert, the employee works at the university's Shadow Lane Campus, in a non-clinical classroom setting.

"Based on the preliminary information available, the exposure risk is likely limited to individuals who had prolonged or repeated close contact with the employee," said SNHD.

TB is a bacteria that primarily causes a respiratory infection, that is treatable.

There are approximately 70 active cases of TB in Clark County annually. Roughly a quarter of the world's population has been infected, although US rates are among the lowest in the world.

TB can be transmitted via close, prolonged and/or repeated contact by breathing the same air over a long period of time.

It is not transmitted through touching or handling objects.

Symptoms include chronic coughing that often contains blood, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

Most people, however, lack any symptoms.

Those identified as close contacts will be notified and provided with information about the screening and testing process. If it is determined you need to be tested, SNHD will contact you directly and arrange testing.

In the meantime, UNLV has made available a number of resources for those needing related assistance.