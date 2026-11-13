A Las Vegas man who has prior felony convictions pleaded guilty to unlawfully selling over a dozen firearms without a Federal Firearms License.

According to court documents, from about April 30, 2025, to about June 17, 2025, Gregory Urbanek possessed and sold 14 firearms, including shotguns, rifles and pistols, and a 100-round magazine without a Federal Firearms License. He has previous felony convictions of attempted grand larceny, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, and trafficking in a controlled substance, all in Clark County, Nevada. He is prohibited by law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Urbanek pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm. The total statutory maximum penalty is 50 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled on February 10, before United States District Judge Gloria M. Navarro.

"Let me be crystal clear: when a convicted felon turns our neighborhoods into an underground gun market, they are putting a target on the back of every law-abiding citizen in this community," First Assistant United States Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada said. "Bypassing federal background checks to flood our streets with untraceable weapons and ammunition is not a victimless paperwork crime—it is a direct pipeline for violent crime."

The ATF investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Tina Snellings is prosecuting the case.

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