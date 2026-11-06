East Las Vegas residents concerned for safety after deadly crash on Flamingo Rd.

Another deadly crash along East Flamingo Road is putting a spotlight on traffic safety along the busy corridor, as nearby residents say speeding and distracted driving continue to put drivers, pedestrians and families at risk.

Metro Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Flamingo Road, west of South Mountain Vista Street.

ORIGINAL STORY | Deadly Wednesday morning crash shuts down Flamingo and Mountain Vista

Police said speeding was a factor in the crash, which killed a 30-year-old man and injured two other drivers.

WATCH | East Las Vegas residents raise safety concerns after deadly crash on Flamingo Road

East Las Vegas residents raise safety concerns after deadly crash on Flamingo Road

For people who live near the area, the crash is renewing concerns about what they see on the roads every day.

"It's not only the cars, it's also the kids on bikes, there's kids walking," East Las Vegas resident Guadalupe Balbuena said. "Especially during that time when kids get out of school, I see so much speeding."

Balbuena lives near East Flamingo Road and said that as a mother, the dangers she sees on local roads feel personal.

"It's a concern all over Las Vegas. It doesn't matter where you go," Balbuena said.

Longtime East Las Vegas resident Marylin Nava said she has watched traffic in the area for decades.

"I've been here about 30 years," Nava said. "Las Vegas is a little bit, it's wild, you know. The streets are wild."

Nava said drivers need to be especially careful around nearby school zones and believes distractions behind the wheel are part of the problem.

"We do have a school zone. People should be aware of it," Nava said. "Most likely sometimes people are on their phones. I feel like they should start paying more attention."

The crash comes shortly after another deadly collision in the area. On Oct. 29, Metro Police reported a deadly crash on the southbound Interstate 15 east off-ramp at Flamingo Road.

According to police, the most recent crash marks the 102nd traffic-related death of the year.

For Balbuena, the message to drivers is simple: slow down, give yourself time and remember that other people are sharing the road.

"I would just honestly say everyone to take your time and be mindful of all the people around because you really do need to pay attention to where you're going and the people that are around," Balbuena said.

Channel 13 reached out to Metro Police for information about how residents can report road safety concerns.

If there is a road safety issue you would like to report visit: https://www.lvmpd.com/about/bureaus/traffic-bureau to fill out a form.

Have a question? Reach out to Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez! Submit your question or news tip for Channel 13 East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez.