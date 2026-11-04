Aaron Ford elected as Nevada's next governor, unseating incumbent Joe Lombardo

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has won the election to be the state's next governor, unseating Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo.

The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday morning with 85% of the votes counted and Ford leading by seven percentage points over Lombardo. Nonpartisan candidate Danielle Ford was also running in the race.

Ford, 54, has served as the state’s first Black attorney general since 2019, and will now become the state's first Black governor.

Ford's campaign spokesperson released a statement after the race was called:

“Tonight’s victory belongs to the housekeepers, nurses, teachers, rideshare drivers, electricians, and all working Nevadans who will no longer have to settle for working harder than ever yet struggling more and more to afford to live. Governor-elect Aaron Ford overcame being outspent by tens of millions in this race thanks to the strength of his movement of working people fighting for a Nevada we can all afford to call home. Ford will be a Governor for the entirety of the Nevada family and will work tirelessly to build a Nevada in which every person has the opportunity to achieve their American Dream.”

Lombardo was elected governor in 2022 after serving as the sheriff of Clark County.

Before votes began to pour in across the state, Ford spoke to supporters at an election watch party in downtown Las Vegas.

WATCH: Ford's speech to supporters before votes were tallied

Nevada governor candidate Aaron Ford talks to supporters as state awaits election results

In an election night speech, Lombardo indicated he expected initial polling to reflect more ballots for Ford, but he anticipated victory anyway.

WATCH: Lombardo's comments to supporters at a watch party in Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks as Nevada awaits initial Midterm Election results

Lombardo released the following statement after Ford's victory:

"This morning, I called Attorney General Aaron Ford to congratulate him on his victory.



Whether you cast your vote for me or Attorney General Ford, we are all Nevadans, and our shared future is farm more important than the differences of any one election. The campaign is behind us, and now is the time to come together.



As we prepare for a transition in leadership, I hope Nevadans will move forward with a renewed sense of purpose, united by our love for this state and our shared belief in its future.



Four years ago, we set out to make a difference for Nevada. I am incredibly proud of the progress we made, the principles we stood for, and the work we accompished together. Serving as your Governor has been the honor of my lifetime.



I am forever grateful to the people of Nevada for placing their trust in me and to my family for standing beside me throughout nearly 40 years of public serve as a police officer, sheriff, and governor.



Nevada's greatest days are sstill ahead. May we never give up, never give in, and never stop dreaming.



God bless Nevada."

Ford’s victory follows a big day for Democrats across Nevada and the country, including for Nevada lieutenant governor, where Sandra Jauregui is projected to unseat Republican incumbent Stavros Anthony.

Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro was elected as the next attorney general, beating out Republican Adriana Guzman Fralick.

Nevada Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford also won reelection to the U.S. House in Districts 1, 3 and 4, respectively.

Follow along to other elections in the Silver State AT THIS LINK.