    Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to campaign in Las Vegas next week for early voting

    By Christian Hudspeth,

    2 days ago
    A week before the 2024 Presidential Election, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in Las Vegas to campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket and to encourage early voting.

    According to the Harris-Walz campaign, Emhoff is scheduled for two appearances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, the Second Gentleman will be delivering remarks at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the campaign said he will be encouraging early voting and mobilizing the Get Out the Vote team for Vice President Kamala Harris.

    Emhoff's appearance will follow Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's scheduled appearance for Sunday, Oct. 27.

    In the same week, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a campaign event in Henderson on Halloween.

    Channel 13 has created a voter guide to help you navigate this year's election. In the guide, you can find a polling site in your neighborhood, you can hear from locals about what issues matter to them and you can learn more about what the state is doing to keep voters safe.

    Kim
    3h ago
    Ughhh
    Victoria Norton
    5h ago
    stay home with the nanny!
