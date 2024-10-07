Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KTNV 13 Action News

    Las Vegas telemarketer pleads guilty to defrauding PAC donors

    By Jarah Wright,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0vxce1Z900

    A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty after defrauding political action committee donors.

    From 2017 to 2020, Richard Zeitlin used his telemarketing call center business and other associated entities to defraud donors by providing misleading and false information about how the donors' money would be spent.

    According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Zeitlin directed his employees to alter call scripts used when calling potential donors on behalf of certain PACs in order to mislead donors to think they would be giving to charities instead of a PAC.

    You can see a list of the following PACs that received services from Zeitlin's call center business from 2017 to 2020 below.

    • Americans For Police And Trooper Safety
    • Americans For The Cure of Breast Cancer
    • Association For Emergency Responders And Firefighters
    • Autism Hear Us Now
    • Children's Leukemia Support Network
    • Constitutional Leadership
    • Cops And Kids Together
    • Firefighters Alliance Of America
    • For A Better America
    • Heart Disease Network Of America
    • Law Enforcement For A Safer America
    • National Assistance Committee
    • Police Officers Defense Alliance
    • Put Vets First! d/b/a Association For American Veterans
    • Standing By Veterans
    • Support Our Police
    • United American Veterans
    • United Veterans Alliance Of America
    • US Veterans Assistance Foundation
    • Veterans Aid

    An indictment states Zeitlin's businesses pocketed 90% of the funds that were raised.
    When one PAC treasurer confronted Zeitlin with complaints from donors, court documents state Zeitlin falsely denied the calls were being made, acknowledged those calls would be inappropriate, and refused to give the treasurer any call recordings that would have revealed his fraud.

    After learning that he and his businesses were under investigation, Zeitlin directed his employees to delete electronic messages related to his business.

    He was eventually charged and has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. He can receive a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

    A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 10.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Michael Tucker
    2d ago
    what else is NEW ROBIN HOOD is NOW NOT GIVING DAM THING TO THE POOR HE SAID FUCK THE POOR iTS EVERY MOTHER FUCKER FOR THEMSELVES THE AMERICAN DREAM IS FUCK UP
    Mad Max
    2d ago
    Holy shit 90% what the hell
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fraudster Pleads Guilty: Stole $465K in COVID-19 Relief
    Morristown Minute7 days ago
    Former Tropicana owner remembers glory days before implosion
    KTNV 13 Action News17 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    October is 'Get a Little Out There' month in Nevada. Here's what that means.
    KTNV 13 Action News3 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    What we know about the planned entertainment resort next to the A's ballpark
    KTNV 13 Action News4 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    G2E: Nevada Gaming Board chair concerned about money laundering in Las Vegas casinos
    cdcgaming.com1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Las Vegas visitors make plans to see historic Tropicana implosion
    KTNV 13 Action News2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy