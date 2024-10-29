Open in App
    Defense leads Dodgers to World Series Game 3 win

    By Rahshaun Haylock,

    1 days ago

    There’s an old saying: defense wins championships. If that’s the case, the gold glove-caliber defense of the Dodgers has the squad one game closer to clinching its first World Series since 2020 after taking Game 3 against the New York Yankees, 4-2.

    Walker Buehler stood on business, setting the tone as he once again showed why he’s considered to be a big game pitcher tossing five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five.

    The Dodgers pitching staff combined to hold the Yankees scoreless for 8 2/3 innings.

    But it was the defense behind them that was so key. Look no further than the fourth inning Monday for the biggest plays of the night.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzKYR_0wQuxVZl00
      Mookie Betts catches the ball for an out against the New York Yankees during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XY4CW_0wQuxVZl00
      Teoscar Hernández throws home to get an out during Game 3 of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday, October 28, 2024. (Mike Lawrence/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkgge_0wQuxVZl00
      Will Smith tags out Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    The bottom of the fourth had the makings of a momentum-shifting opportunity for the Yankees. In the top half of that inning, New York had a run-saving defensive play of its own. As the Dodgers had runners on the corners with no outs and holding on to a 3-0 lead, Tommy Edman laid down a squeeze bunt attempt that resulted in Gavin Lux getting thrown out at home. LA wouldn’t score in the inning.

    It reeked of an opportunity for the Yankees to get back into the ballgame. Fast forward to the bottom half of the inning, New York got a one-out double from Giancarlo Stanton. The next batter was Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Yankees third baseman hit one on a rope to right field and Mookie Betts came up to make a diving catch and take away an RBI opportunity.

    The next batter, Anthony Volpe, singled to left field when Teoscar Hernandez came up throwing to nail Stanton at the plate to end the inning.

    Those consecutive plays by Dodgers corner outfielders saved a run, maybe more, and put a halt to any potential Yankees rally against the heart of its lineup.

    The Dodgers, now up 3-0 in the World Series, are scheduled to have a bullpen game in Tuesday’s Game 4 and the champagne will be on ice in the Bronx.

