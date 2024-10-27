Open in App
    Owner of West Hollywood’s The Abbey addresses drink-spiking rumors

    By Lily Dallow,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IorZP_0wNq0i6V00

    The owner of West Hollywood’s popular bar The Abbey is combating a recent series of online posts and discussions claiming a history of drink spiking at the venue.

    Tristan Schukraft, who The Hollywood Reporter says bought the bar and its sister location The Chapel in November 2023, took to Instagram to address the recent reports.

    In an Instagram video posted on Oct. 9 , Schukraft said drink spiking is “a widespread issue, not just something unique to us,” and that there are “a lot of wild conspiracy theories online about The Abbey.”

    Schukraft said, “If we see anyone tampering with a drink, they are immediately removed, handed over to law enforcement and permanently banned.”

    With posts on Reddit, TikTok and other sites amassing millions of views, social media users have shared first-person anecdotes and compiled those they’ve heard in efforts to spread awareness in recent years.

    One TikTok posted in 2021 has over 1.3 million views and shares a personal account of allegedly being roofied at the bar, followed by screenshots of similar social media posts. In the user’s caption, they say to “boycott The Abbey in WeHo and tell your friends to be safe.”

    Another TikTok with nearly 600,000 views claims The Abbey “is often considered one of the most dangerous bars in America.”

    More recently, in January 2024, a nonprofit news organization called The 19th published an in-depth story compiling dozens of interviews with victims, law enforcement, bartenders and other staff members. The reports date back as far as 2007.

    The article noted that “more than 70 people interviewed by The 19th over the course of three years reported going to The Abbey and drinking well under what they felt was their usual limit — in some cases consuming only soda or water — and experiencing disorientation to varying degrees or losing consciousness.”

    KTLA reached out to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Sheriff’s Station in West Hollywood to provide statistics or information available to the public relevant to these reports, but has not received a response.

    In Schukraft’s Instagram video, he said, “The only arrests made in West Hollywood for the recent surge in drink spiking was because of our security team,” and that they have more security guards than any other venue in the area, including undercover and armed guards. This has also yet to be confirmed by officials.

    However, in 2023, one confirmed police report of drink-spiking and sexual assault happened at The Abbey, and it was allegedly the security guards who recognized the suspect from security footage the following day and assisted in his arrest.

    The Abbey owner said that in addition to staff training and security, they offer free drink testing strips upon request as a preventative measure and that if a consumer ever feels unsure about their drink, they can ask for a new one to be made.

    Anyone who suspects their drink has been tampered with is encouraged to report it immediately and seek medical treatment.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

