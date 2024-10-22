Open in App
    Ariana Grande apologizes for snubbing Elvira

    By Christine SamraTMX,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfvkI_0wHe0K6t00

    Ariana Grande has apologized to Elvira after she revealed she was snubbed by the pop star after taking photos with her family members at an event several years ago.

    Actress Cassandra Peterson, who has portrayed the “Queen of Halloween” horror movie host for decades, was asked about her worst celebrity encounter during a Knott’s Scary Farm fan Q&A recently at Knott’s Berry Farm. Peterson shared her experience with a singer whose name “rhymes with Pariana Mande.”

    Peterson said Grande had asked for 20 tickets to an Elvira show several years ago, for her friends and family. When Grande’s guests came backstage, Peterson said she posed for photos and signed autographs for all of them, but when she asked Grande for a photo, the pop star declined, saying, “No, I don’t really do that.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjPZ7_0wHe0K6t00
    PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: Singer Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

    Peterson said Grande even left before her show began, though her friends and family stayed for the performance.

    Peterson shared an article about the panel discussion on Instagram , and Grande left an apologetic comment under the post on Monday.

    “I’m so disheartened to see this. I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around seven years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)…” Grande wrote, likely referring to her mental state in the aftermath of the bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, in 2017, in which 22 people were killed.

    “But if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so,” she continued.

    “Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but I’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!)” she wrote. “You’ll always be our queen of Halloween!”

    Peterson has been playing the role of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark since the early 1980s, when she hosted the weekly B-movie broadcast “Elvira’s Movie Macabre” on Los Angeles TV station KHJ-TV. The character became a cult favorite, leading to the 1988 horror comedy film, “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark” and the 2001 sequel, “Elvira’s Haunted Hills.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

