Transients, including naked man who defecates on lawns, has West Hollywood residents on edge

A naked homeless man who defecates on lawns is just one of many transients that residents in a West Hollywood neighborhood say gather nightly in a parking lot behind Santa Monica Boulevard storefronts and then wander into their yards.

“What happens here every night and almost every day, we have many people who are not homed and they come and they sleep in this parking lot and they drop all of their refuse, and over and over they drop it in our yards … We don’t know where it’s been,” said Mary Miller, who lives on North La Jolla Avenue next to the parking lot.

One man in particular, who is often naked, is a major part of the problem, but Miller and Laurie Pulvers, who also lives nearby, say there are many homeless in the area.

A man frequently seen naked is photographed in West Hollywood. (Mary Miller)

Trash and bedding is seen in an area frequented by transients West Hollywood. (Mary Miller)

“Absolutely. There’s mattresses, there’s up to maybe 10 to 20 people that stay there and camp out and totally disrupt,” Pulvers said.

Miller shared images of the naked man she says frequents the area regularly.

“The man without the clothes is a common sight here on our street. He comes and he actually defecates on our lawns and he has a woman companion sometimes and they actually are unclothed on our grass every single night. I mean it’s a pretty hard situation if you live here. It’s very dangerous,” Miller said.

Miller and Pulvers have complained to city officials but say nothing has been done until recently.

Miller said security ambassadors have been assigned to the area to wake people up and keep them from settling in one area, but that’s not enough.

“One morning at 4 a.m. I had to go to the airport and a man with a hood came and chased me to my car. These people need to do something about making us safe,” Miller said.

Pulvers said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have tried to help. “They have complained to the West Hollywood council about this issue, and they seem to not really care enough to do anything. So many of the officials, I feel that they’re so pro-homeless that they can do what they want,” she said.

Residents are scheduled to meet with the mayor and City Council members to come up with new ideas for solving the issue.

