Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate NLCS win with street takeovers

Dodgers fans took over intersections in Los Angeles County to celebrate the team advancing to the World Series Sunday night.

One incident occurred on Atlantic Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard shortly after the Boys in Blue beat the New York Mets 10-5 at Dodger Stadium.

Vehicles were recorded doing burnouts while fans threw fireworks and ran on the street with Dodgers flags.

Dodgers fans takeover a street in East Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2024. (TNLA)

One flag-carrying fan wearing a clown mask was even seen slapping the back of a California Highway Patrol vehicle as it passed through the intersection.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the intersection to help stop the wild celebration.

Members of law enforcement used tear gas and donned riot gear to clear the area. It was unclear if any arrests were made.

Similar incidents were reported at other intersections across the county.

